Kangwa sees win over Elephants

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Chipolopolo yesterday left for Ghana to intensify preparations for next Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast, with Russia-based midfielder Klings Kangwa emphasising the need to win the Group H opening match.

The team left at 07:30 hours aboard Proflight for Johannesburg where they connected to Ghana on a South African Airways flight. Kangwa, who enjoyed a good season despite his team Arsenal Tula being relegated, said in an interview at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport that winning the game in Ivory Coast will give the Chipolopolo the direction of where they are going in the qualifiers. He said his aim is to replicate the impressive club form at the national team and help Zambia qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after missing the last three editions. “The game will give us the direction to see where we are going, but we have to expect a lot of fans because Ivory Coast is doing well and they are hosting the match, so everyone would like to come and support them,” Kangwa said. Despite Zambia being underdogs, Kangwa is confident the Chipolopolo will come back with a positive result. “We are asking for support from CLICK TO READ MORE