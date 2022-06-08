Kangwa saves Zambia: Midfielder’s classic free-kick sinks Comoros in AfCON qualifier

ROBINSON KUNDA, National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 2 COMOROS 1

MIDFIELDER Klings Kangwa last night earned a hero status when he curled in a free-kick past Comoros Islands that put Zambia back on track for qualification for the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations finals. With the match headed for a draw, Kangwa, who replaced Emmanuel Banda on the hour-mark, stepped forward and blasted the ball with expertise in the right corner of the net on 87 minutes for Zambia to join Ivory Coast and Comoros on three points apiece. Ivory Coast, who take on Lesotho tomorrow in Johannesburg, top Group H because of a better goal aggregate, while Comoros are second and Zambia are third. Lesotho have nothing. Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic was happy with the victory. “What was important was a CLICK TO READ MORE