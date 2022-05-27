Kangwa reads out rule book for civil servants

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

PUBLIC Service Management Division (PSMD) has been directed to discontinue handling disciplinary cases of civil servants being surrendered to Cabinet Office by the ministries as this should be done by the departments themselves. Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says failure to address indiscipline is as a result of poor adherence to procedures by leaders charged with such responsibility. Mr Kangwa has directed permanent secretaries to stop requesting to surrender staff to Cabinet Office, saying this was tantamount to transferring problems from one institution to the other. “This leads to a situation where wrongdoers are not punished,” he said during a performance management meeting for permanent secretaries and human resource directors yesterday. “In some cases, as leaders we tend to get unnecessarily frustrated. As a result, we now see the practice of surrendering of staff [as a solution] rather than dealing with CLICK TO READ MORE