Kang’ombe duly elected, rules court

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Kitwe High Court has dismissed the Kamfinsa parliamentary election petition, prompting United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters to rowdily protest against the judgement. This is in a matter losing UPND Kamfinsa parliamentary candidate Subeta Mutelo petitioned the election of Christopher Kang’ombe as Member of Parliament (MP). Ms Mutelo wanted the court to annul the election because of alleged corruption, vote buying and violence instigated by Patriotic Front (PF) members. Delivering the verdict yesterday, Kitwe High Court judge Abha Patel said the court decided to dismiss the petition because grounds on which the case was constituted lacked merit. Judge Patel said Ms Mutelo failed to give concrete evidence against her claims because there was no witness who was brought to prove that they were given money by Mr Kang’ombe to influence them to vote for him. She said there was no evidence produced to ascertain that the mealie-meal and beef delivered to inmates at Kamfinsa Correctional Facility were from Mr Kang’ombe. Judge Patel said the court was also not availed the total number of CLICK TO READ MORE