Kanganja salutes parties for peaceful polls

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has commended political players for conducting their activities in a mature and peaceful manner during Tuesday’s parliamentary and local government by-elections.Mr Kanganja said in a statement yesterday the Police is, however, disappointed that despite the achievement of a peaceful election, there was violence in some areas. He said police are investigating the matter.

He said the accomplishment of a peaceful election was as a result of commitment shown by all political players, and high levels of compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct, the Electoral Process Act, the Public Order Act and other pieces of legislation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/