NANCY SIAME, Lusaka and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has assigned Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga and over 200 officers to Chingola to beef up security following riots on Wednesday.

Mrs Katanga has been in Lusaka attending a commanders' conference which is ending today.