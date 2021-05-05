Kanganja comes out with short batons, water cannons

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

INSPECTOR-GENERAL of Police Kakoma Kanganja says police have lost none of their grip on national security and will come down heavily on any perpetrators of criminality ahead of the August 12 general elections.

He said those fomenting trouble and committing violence will face the fullest stretch of the law irrespective of their affiliation.

Speaking in an interview for the first time since President Edgar Lungu directed him to end violence following skirmishes at the Patriotic Front (PF) secretariat last Saturday, Mr Kanganja said “police are on top of things”.

He said the violence on Saturday would have degenerated into chaos had police not acted minutes after receiving the report.

"We are on top of things as police. When that incident happened on Saturday, police went on the ground resulting in the arrest of