Kanganja cites police hurdles

MIKE MUGALA, Kafue

HIGH-LEVEL political intolerance has made policing, especially during elections, difficult for police officers, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said.

Mr Kanganja says the police command has observed with concern escalating intolerance among political players, which is a recipe for chaos.

It is for this reason that Zambia Police Service is reviewing and validating the electoral policing document to address the vice ahead of the 2021 polls.

He also says the use of social media by some people to push their political agenda is alarming and poses a threat to the country’s peace.

Mr Kanganja said such use of the internet has increasingly led to propagation of