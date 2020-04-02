Kamusoko in new setback

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United Zimbabwean midfielder Thabani Kamusoko’s road to recovery has suffered a slight setback following the closure of gyms due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Injury has kept Kamusoko on the sidelines since December last year.

The dreadlocked midfielder was pulling the strings for the Ndola side in the middle of the park before he sustained an injury two days before Zesco hosted TP Mazembe in a CAF Champions League encounter.

The 33-year-old told Zesco media that he has made tremendous progress since he got injured and is no longer using CLICK TO READ MORE