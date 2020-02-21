Kamushanga life after Mulungushi Textiles

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

BIRTHED as temporary workers’ quarters when Mulungushi Textiles was being built, Kamushanga compound is one of the prominent unplanned settlements in Kabwe.

Here, many settlers do odd jobs and micro and small trading activities to survive.

Haphazardly developed, the houses are mostly built with mud blocks, pieces of metal or roofing sheets and, generally, do not have windows.

Some residents have over the years managed to build better houses which seem misplaced among the unpainted cheaper structures.

The area where Kamushanga compound is located was initially a bush where people would grow crops during the rainy season. After harvesting crops, the place would be quiet and deserted.

When Zambia's Prime Minister Daniel Lisulo and Vice Premier Chen Xilian of China laid a foundation stone for the construction of Mulungushi Textile (Z) Limited on January 14, 1979, that was to change the status of once upon a time quiet bush.