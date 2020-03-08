Kamuna is Eastern Province FAZ chief

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata and DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

CHIPATA City Council Football Club registrar Chrispin Kamuna has been elected Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Eastern Province chairperson.

Kamuna polled 33 votes against his closest rival, Chibisa Banda, an executive member from Golden Celtic FC, who got a paltry six. But there was worse with former provincial chairperson Dominic Kapenda only managing to secure two votes from councillors.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/