Kampyongo stands ground on long detention

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

POLICE can detain a suspect for more than the stipulated period of 48 hours depending on the gravity of the matter and for purposes of investigations, Parliament heard yesterday.

The law demands that a suspect should be charged and taken to court within two days of detention.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said that depending on the seriousness of a case, a suspect can be held for a longer period.

“If police detain a suspect for murder, he or she can remain in detention probably until the court sentences,” Mr Kampyongo said.

He was responding to Monze Central Member of Parliament (MP) Jack Mwiimbu (UPND) on why the Zambia Police Service detained four people for over