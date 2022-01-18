Kampyongo, co-accused begin trial

JONATHAN MUKUKA, CHOMBA MUSIKA, Chinsali, Lusaka

TRIAL in a case former Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kapyongo and six others are charged with endangering the safety of civil aircraft in flight with passengers on board in 2015 has started. A witness narrated before the Chinsali Magistrate’s Court how a vehicle belonging to a suspected Patriotic Front member almost plunged into a helicopter carrying Vice-President WK Mutale Nalumango, who then was in the opposition, and some United Party for National Development members. Ignatius Shilangwa, 45, a market trader, said as the vehicle drove towards the chopper, the pilot sensed danger and quickly flew off.

And senior resident magistrate Julius Malata discontinued a case in which Chinsali legislator Kalalwe Mukosa and three others were charged with assault. Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) wants over K1 million cash and other properties belonging to Destiny Helpers International to be forfeited to the State. DEC assistant public investigations officer Emmy Nyirenda has submitted that the properties should be forfeited because they are tainted assets. By law, tainted property means any asset used in or in connection with the commission of the offence. Among the assets the commission wants forfeited include accounts holding US$18,711.10, K374, 795.00 , K634,544.40, K8,116.57, K5,900.00 and K78,596.08, and laptops. The application for a forfeiture order follows recent investigations into Destiny Helpers International's operations. "On September 14, 2020, DEC received information to