Kampamba sorry over COSAFA final errors

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

REFLECTING on the miss that could have handed Zambia a fifth Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup title, striker Ronald Kampamba has apologised to the nation for failing to live up to expectation.And the Zimbabwean government has rewarded national team players US$1,000 (about K10,000) each for beating Zambia.

With Zambia leading 2-1, Kampamba hit the upright and seconds later Zimbabwe restored parity and the match went into extra-time.