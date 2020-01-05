Kampamba downs NAPSA, draw upsets Mutapa

ALEX NJOVU, ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium

Lusaka

NAPSA 0 NKANA 1

BEFORE the goal by Kelvin Kampamba in the 85th minute, it seemed like the rains would carry the day at Nkoloma Stadium, where even the lunch-time kick-off between Green Buffaloes and Power Dynamos ended goalless.

The rains provided a reality test of the challenges the restructured football season faces. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga, who was in the VIP section, saw first-hand how it will affect fans who had to scamper for shelter elsewhere 20 minutes to half-time when the heavens opened up