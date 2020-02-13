Kampamba apologises to Nkana fans

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FOLLOWING a training ground bust-up which forced club officials to drop him for the game against Lusaka Dynamos in the capital city on Saturday, Nkana midfield supremo Kelvin Kampamba has apologised to fans for his behaviour.

Kampamba, whose imagination and drive was missed by Nkana in their 1-all draw against Dynamos which made them lose top spot in the Super Division, has made himself available for this Saturday's match against Forest Rangers at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.