Kamfinsa attracts 9

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

KAMFINSA constituency is located on the outskirts of Kitwe and it is the only constituency in the district with a forest.

The constituency has a population of 86,834 with four wards, namely Ndeke, Bupe, Kafue and Kamfinsa.

Kamfinsa constituency has had six people who have served as Members of Parliament since 1991 to date.

Lemmy Chipili was MP for the constituency under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) from 1991 to 1996 until Webster Chipili took over the seat which he held for two terms.

The Patriotic Front (PF) party later took over the seat in 2006 through Michael Nyirenda who served from 2006 to 2011.

Moses Chishimba, also of PF, took over and served from 2011 to 2016.

During the 2016 elections Elario Musonda scooped the seat and he is still serving as MP for Kamfinsa.

The tenure of Mr Musonda is almost coming to an end with the constituency attracting about nine people who are aspiring to stand as