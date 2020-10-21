News

Kambwili’s wife, daughter arrested

October 21, 2020
JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka
INCARCERATED National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili’s wife, Caroline, and daughter Chanda were yesterday arrested for conduct likely to cause breach of peace and assaulting a police officer, respectively.
Chanda, 22, allegedly slapped a police officer after being denied entry into the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court premises, where Kambwili’s bail application was scheduled to be heard.
Eye-witnesses said Mrs Kambwili allegedly attempted to block police from bundling her daughter onto a police vehicle.
They were taken to Kabwata Police Station, where they were scheduled to spend a night in the cells. Family members said they might be



