Kambwili’s NDC justifies harassing scribes

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

THE National Democratic Party (NDC) leadership has justified the harassment of journalists from the public media institutions during its press briefing on Thursday.

“We have intelligence information that some of the chased scribes were sent to embarrass our consultant Dr Chishimba Kambwili. They wanted to ask Mr Kambwili extremely embarrassing questions to hate and injure him,” NDC deputy media director Emmanuel Maliti said.

He said NDC will not entertain negative publicity from public media institutions.