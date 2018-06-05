Kambwili’s charges increase to 39

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE State has added five more charges of possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretences, and uttering false documents to Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s 34 charges.

This brings the charges to 39.

The State has also substituted the indictment with a fresh one.

Kambwili was previously charged with 34 counts of possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It has further added Kambwili’s son Mwamba, representative of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited, Brano Musonda, and Mulenga Makasa to the charges.

When the matter came up for trial yesterday, Anti-Corruption Commission prosecutors informed the court that they needed to substitute the indictment with a