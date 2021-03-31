Kambwili wins back NDC top seat

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

AN ex parte (one-sided) order in which National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili was sued by some party members claiming that he was no longer their leader has been halted by the Ndola High Court.

NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga had asked the court to issue an injunction restraining Mr Kambwili from presenting himself as NDC president.

In a statement of claim, Mrs Atanga urged the court to declare that the gathering held by Mr Kambwili on February 27 this year was null and void.

She claimed that the meeting at which Mr Kambwili demanded that she and other party officials should