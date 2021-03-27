Kambwili thanks brother Lungu for accepting apology

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

IN THE spirit of promoting Christian tenets such as reconciliation, President Edgar Lungu has accepted National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili’s apology.

President Lungu says he has acknowledged Mr Kambwili’s apology in the true Christian spirit.

This according to a statement released yesterday by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

“The President said what matters is someone’s actions and deeds after one apologises for the wrongs they have done,” Mr Chipampe said.

Last week on Friday, Mr Kambwili unreservedly apologised to President Lungu and Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay for falsely accusing the