Kambwili stage-managed Lungu interaction – UPND

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has accused National Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili of having stage-managed his interaction with President Edgar Lungu during the laying of wreaths at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka on Thursday.

But NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba says October 24 is not a day for the Patriotic Front (PF) but a national one which can be attended by any citizen.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/