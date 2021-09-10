Kambwili, son acquitted

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CHISHIMBA Kambwili, a recipient of a Presidential pardon in one of former President Edgar Lungu’s last major acts in office, has scored another one – a big one. After being on trial for over four years, the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) president, who has been touted as potentially being Mr Lungu’s successor as Patriotic Front (PF) leader, has been acquitted of the 39 corruption-related charges he was facing in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court. “I, my wife and children have gone through hardships,” Kambwili said yesterday after Lusaka High Court Judge Mwaka Mikalile, who was sitting as Lusaka principal resident magistrate, acquitted him. “At one time, my wife was stripped naked, my wife and daughter were bundled in a police motor vehicle for merely coming to court to listen to my bail application.” The former Cabinet minister, who was in an alliance with United Party for National Development before opting out to rejoin PF just before last month’s general election, thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for his pronouncement that “political power must not be used to fix innocent citizens” using corruption allegations. Never one to shy away from self-praise, the former chief Government spokesperson said he is not one to be associated with corruption. “I am as clean as [late first President Kenneth] Kaunda’s handkerchief,” he said. “We go in the public service to serve and not to steal money,” he added before thanking his lawyer CLICK TO READ MORE