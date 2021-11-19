Kambwili sees ploy

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

NOT for the first time, the Patriotic Front (PF) has banned members from campaigning for the presidency despite the party readying itself for a national convention next June to elect Edgar Lungu's successor. It is a game the PF has played before, with the party having also banned campaigns in the run-up to the last general election, with Mr Lungu eventually going through unopposed. Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda said there is no vacuum in the party currently and, as such, members vying for the presidency should halt their campaigns now or face disciplinary action. Mr Nakacinda, who, like most members of the central committee (MCC), is unelected, said activities of a campaign nature will not be tolerated until