Kambwili says sorry to Lungu

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has issued a grovelling apology to President Edgar Lungu over sentiments he issued suggesting that the head of State is dealing in drugs.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Mr Kambwili said he has never accused the head of State of engaging in the illegality.

Mr Kambwili said: “I have never called him (President Lungu) a drug dealer and if what I said at the press conference I had last year concerning the issue of drugs has been misconstrued to mean that I called President Edgar Lungu a drug dealer or a accused him of dealing in drugs, I apologise.

“I want to make it very clear that I have never at any given time called President Lungu a drug dealer or accused him of dealing in drugs.”

He said he does not have any reason to accuse President Lungu of being involved in illicit drugs because he does not have evidence to that effect.

"I unreservedly apologise because that was not the intention," he said.