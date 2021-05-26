Kambwili reports Nkombo to police

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has reported former Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo to police for alleged criminal libel.

Mr Kambwili says he reported Mr Nkombo after he allegedly accused him of abducting United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema’s relatives.

“I am extremely disappointed with the kind of politics being portrayed by the UPND where they accuse me of having abducted some relatives of Mr HH [Mr Hichilema] and put them at my house for two nights and asked them to issue statements disparaging Mr Hichilema,” he said after reporting the matter at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Mr Kambwili is disappointed that Mr Nkombo and the UPND have resorted to practising politics of mudslinging by