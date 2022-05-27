Kambwili reported in Nakonde

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

CHISHIMBA Kambwili has been reported to police in Nakonde for allegedly giving false information about the death of late former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lusaka Province youth chairperson Obed Kasongo. Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed that a resident of Nakonde reported Mr Kambwili, who is former NDC president. “Police in Nakonde have received a complaint from Mulenga Mutale, aged 32, of Nakonde district in Nakonde, who reported that former Member of Parliament for Roan constituency in Luanshya, Chishimba Kambwili, gave false information about the death of Obed Kasongo,” he said. “Mr Mutale alleged that Mr Kambwili, who initially said that Bowman Chiloshi Lusambo murdered Obed Kasongo as he witnessed the incident, now has changed to say that the deceased died of malaria. “Police have advised the complainant that the case has already been forwarded to National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for possible inquest holding.”

On Wednesday, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed that the case of Mr Kasongo had CLICK TO READ MORE