Kambwili rejects alliance plans

Demands to field own Parley candidates, not on UPND ticket

THE deep crack in the opposition alliance has widened, with National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili rejecting the single candidacy approach ahead of the August 12 general elections.

And the four-party alliance has picked United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema as its presidential candidate for the election.

Mr Kambwili has disagreed with the group’s decision to adopt one candidate for each of the parliamentary and local government seats under the alliance coined UPND Alliance.

He prefers that each of the alliance members picks their own candidates, with the only convergence being at the presidential race. All candidates are now meant to stand on the UPND ticket, a position Mr Kambwili does not favour.