Kambwili out of Labour, taken to court

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE Department of Labour in Kitwe has referred to the Industrial and Labour Relations Court the matter in which workers from Mwamona Engineering Technical Services dragged their employer, Chishimba Kambwili, to the office for non-payment of salary arrears.

Last month, about 100 workers, whose salaries average K4,000 each, dragged the former Roan Member of Parliament to the Labour Office in Kitwe, demanding to be paid their three months' salary arrears, leave days and gratuity.