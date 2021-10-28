Kambwili, Mukanga remember Sata

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

CHISHIMBA Kambwili, the self-styled young King Cobra, has been reflecting on the legacy of fifth President Michael Sata, who led the Patriotic Front (PF) from a nondescript opposition party to government within 10 years. Unfortunately for the many supporters of Mr Sata, who was nicknamed King Cobra, they never got to see much of him at work in State House as he died mid-way through his first term. Today marks six years since his death. "The memories of the old man are as fresh as they were when he passed on," Mr Kambwili, who served as minister of Labour; Foreign Affairs; and Youth and Sports under Mr Sata, said. "He was a great man who left a legacy that nobody will ever beat, the legacy of infrastructure development. The plans we made together in infrastructure development have been brought to fruition although not completed because of the PF loss of elections." Mr Kambwili, touted by some as the heir to the PF presidency, commended former President Edgar Lungu for working hard to ensure that Mr Sata's dream to develop Zambia's infrastructure became a reality. "Mr Sata wanted to see to it that every citizen countrywide benefited in infrastructure through the construction of schools, good roads, electricity supply and clinics, as well as developmental projects to