BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davis Mwila has advised National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili to feel free to rejoin the ruling party instead of calling President Edgar Lungu at night.

And over 2,000 members from the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Chavuma district in North- Western Province have defected to the ruling PF.