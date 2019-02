STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

A FEUD has erupted between the leaderships of Democratic Party (DP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the former accusing the latter of being in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili has since warned DP president Harry Kalaba against making innuendos about him because the former Minister of Foreign Affairs risks being bruised if he continues attacking him.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/