Kambwili insists he should challenge Simusamba’s refusal to recuse self

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

FORMER Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has insisted that he should be given permission to challenge a magistrate’s decision to refuse to refer his forgery case to the High Court for determination of constitution-related issues.

This is in a case Kambwili has applied for judicial review in the Lusaka High Court to challenge Lusaka principal resident magistrate David Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself from trying the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader.

Kambwili is appearing before magistrate Simusamba facing three counts of forgery in relation to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited. CLICK TO READ MORE