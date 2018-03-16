Kambwili house searched, scribes attacked

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

LAW enforcement officers yesterday searched Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s house in Lusaka.

And journalists from the public media were hounded out of Mr Kambwili’s residence by National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters led by youth leader Charles Kabwita.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and police officers arrived at Mr Kambwili's residence around 06:30 hours and conducted a search up to about 11:00 hours.