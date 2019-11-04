Kambwili has failed to prove allegations – Findlay

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LUSAKA businessman Valden Findlay has told the High Court that National Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili’s drug dealing allegations against him are not a fair comment as claimed by Mr Kambwili and that the utterances cannot be redressed through damages.

Mr Findlay has contended that Mr Kambwili has allegedly failed to prove that the defamatory words he uttered against him were a fair comment.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/