CHISHALA MUSONDA, Luanshya

IN A somewhat rare commendation, National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has given kudos to Government for delivering the 2019/2020 agricultural inputs on time.

Mr Kambwili, known for relentless attacks on Government, is happy that fertiliser has been delivered in good time across the country in readiness for distribution to farmers.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/