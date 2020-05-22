Kambwili hailed for political maturity

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has received praises from an unlikely source – the Patriotic Front (PF), for exhibiting political maturity on the pending job losses at mining companies.

PF Lusaka Province secretary Kennedy Kamba says the party is inspired by Mr Kambwili for going to the Copperbelt to make submissions to a committee of Cabinet ministers on what he thinks is best for mining companies which are threatening to lay off thousands of people.

“We are encouraged that comrade Kambwili has supported Government’s decision not to allow Glencore to place Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) on care and maintenance,” Mr Kamba said in a statement issued yesterday.

Mr Kamba also commended Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa, and Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, among others, for meeting Mr Kambwili and allowing him to make submissions on the mines, especially over MCM. CLICK TO READ MORE