Kambwili grateful for prison experience

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has said his experience in prison was good for someone like him who desires to rule Zambia.

Mr Kambwili said at a press briefing yesterday that prison gave him an insight into the welfare of inmates.

“There is too much congestion in prison. Some inmates don’t sleep because there is no space. I want to appeal to President Edgar Lungu to pardon more inmates… and their diet is very bad. It is not balanced,” Mr Kambwili said.

Last week, President Lungu pardoned 966 inmates as part of