NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili is wondering why United Party for National Development (UPND) is advertising for various positions as a party and not an alliance.
He wondered how other political parties will benefit for parliamentary and other seats.
“They [UPND] should have advertised for candidates to stand on the UPND Alliance and not UPND, I feel sorry for the alliance members,” Mr Kambwili said.
But UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi said alliance members will adopt their own
Kambwili feels sorry for UPND Alliance members
