Kambwili feels sorry for UPND Alliance members

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili is wondering why United Party for National Development (UPND) is advertising for various positions as a party and not an alliance.

He wondered how other political parties will benefit for parliamentary and other seats.

“They [UPND] should have advertised for candidates to stand on the UPND Alliance and not UPND, I feel sorry for the alliance members,” Mr Kambwili said.

But UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi said alliance members will adopt their own CLICK TO READ MORE