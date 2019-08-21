News

Kambwili faces summon

August 21, 2019
1 Min Read
STEPHEN Kampyongo - Minister of Home Affairs.

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili will soon be summoned to appear before the investigative wings to give a formal statement on the owner of the 48 housing units in Lusaka’s Chalala area.
On Monday, Mr Kambwili held a press briefing in Luanshya, where he alleged that the owner of the housing units used to work at ‘plot one’ but resigned.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

