Kambwili commended for bold apology

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

VARIOUS stakeholders have described National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili as a ‘bold’ man for apologising to President Edgar Lungu and businessman Valden Findlay for falsely accusing them of being drug traffickers.

On Thursday, Mr Kambwili unreservedly apologised for alleging that the head of State and Mr Findlay were involved in drug trafficking.

Mr Findlay took legal action against Mr Kambwili and he is yet to consider withdrawing the matter from court.

Foundation for Democratic Process executive director George Chimembe said it is always a good idea to CLICK TO READ MORE