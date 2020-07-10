Kambwili challenges Simusamba’s stance

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

NATIONAL Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili has now gone to the High Court where he wants to be given a green light to challenge a magistrate’s refusal to recuse himself from hearing his case in a forgery case.

Last month, Lusaka principal resident magistrate David Simusamba refused to recuse himself from handling a case in which Kambwili is facing three counts of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

This is in relation to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services.

It is alleged that on October 29, 2013, with intent to defraud or deceive, Kambwili forged a 'no change return' (company's form 71) purporting to show that it was genuinely signed by his son, Mwamba, when not.