Kambwili ‘bolts’ from ACC

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ROAN Member of Parliament and National Democratic Congress consultant Chishimba Kambwili yesterday upset the Anti-Corruption Commission when he stormed out during an interrogation.

Mr Kambwili, who was being questioned over allegations of corruption, claimed ACC officers abandoned him for three hours after two hours of interrogation.

"They interrogated me for two hours and abandoned me for three hours.