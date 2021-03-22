Kambwili awaits signal

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili will re-join the Patriotic Front (PF) or get into an alliance with it if the opposition political party decides so because he does not make decisions alone.

On Saturday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila extended an olive branch to Mr Kambwili, describing him as one of the founding members of the governing party who suffered and worked for it.

Mr Kambwili said in an interview yesterday that he does not make decisions individually but consults members of the NDC central committee.

“I am grateful to the PF SG [Mr Mwila] for being candid, but NDC is governed by rules, I don’t make decisions alone.

“If this matter [of re-joining or forming an alliance with PF] comes up at our next meeting, members will decide CLICK TO READ MORE