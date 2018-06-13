Kambwili apologises to Kampyongo for false allegations

CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament

PARLIAMENT resumed sitting on a high note yesterday with Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini ordering Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili to apologise for breach of Parliamentary privileges.Mr Kambwili was asked to apologise for making unsubstantiated allegations on the floor of the House against Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo last year.

Mr Kambwili alleged that Mr Kampyongo, while serving as Minister of Local Government, corruptly received three motor vehicles from Grandview International owner Bokani Soko as gratification for awarding him a contract to supply 42 fire trucks to Government.