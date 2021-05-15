Kambwili acquitted in defamation case

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Lusaka

FORMER National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has been acquitted in a matter he was accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu. The Lusaka Magistrate Court’s decision to acquit Mr Kambwili came after a request by affected parties to settle the matter outside court.

In this case, Mr Kambwili was facing trial for defaming President Lungu after he questioned his association with businessman Valden Findlay. This followed a complaint filed by New Congress party president Peter Chanda. Between September 1 and 12, last year in Lusaka, Mr Kambwili, with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule and contempt, allegedly published defamatory matter against the head of State by word of mouth. Mr Kambwili told court that between August and December 2019, he received various letters of complaint from people countrywide. He told court that people asked him to comment on the relationship between Mr Findlay and the President.

When the matter came up for continued defence before magistrate Felix Kaoma yesterday, Emmanuel Mwansa, who was privately prosecuting the matter, said the parties resolved to settle the matter "kindly". Mr Mwansa asked the court to evoke