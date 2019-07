MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

STRIKER Lazarus Kambole on Friday night walked away with three awards, among them player-of-the-year for his outstanding performance at Zesco United in the transitional season.

Kambole, who has since joined South Africa giants Kaizer Chiefs on a three-year deal, helped Zesco lift the Super Division title and the Absa Cup.