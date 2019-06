MULWANDA LUPIYA, ALEX NJOVU, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

ZESCO 4 ZANACO 1

FORWARD Lazarus Kambole yesterday scored a gem of a goal in his last game for Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium as the Ndola giants crushed ten-man Zanaco to win the inaugural Absa Cup.

It was a record sixth title overall for Zesco, having won five when the competition was called Barclays Cup. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/