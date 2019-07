DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has set July 31 as the date for the 2019 Super Division awards ceremony with striker Lazarus Kambole, midfielders Bruce Musakanya and Austin Muwowo vying for the fans’ player-of-the-year crown.

Kambole was instrumental in leading Zesco United to the eighth Super Division title and to the Absa Cup glory.